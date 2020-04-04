A Buxton home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
Buxton Fire and Rescue responded just after midnight to a fully involved garage fire that spread into the home at 205 Long Plains Road.
There were no injuries, according to Buxton fire chief Jake Freeman. He added that the cause is unknown because of “heavy fire involvement by the time we arrived.”
“Unfortunately it’s a total loss,” said Capt. Freeman. “It was pretty much a total loss prior to us arriving there.”
On its Facebook page, the department said it were aided by units from Gorham, Scarborough, Standish, Waterboro, and Hollis to put out the blaze.
