SCARBOROUGH – Dale A. Malone of Gorham, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was born June 30, 1941 in Bangor and grew up in Haynesville.He was the son of Arthur J. and Catherine E. Malone. Dale graduated from Hodgdon High School in 1959 and attended New Brunswick Bible Institute.He became a pastor and his first church was in Lebanon. While there he married the love of his life, Judith E. Heinze, and served the Lord in any and all ways they could. They moved on to pastor in Woolwich and eventually settled down in Gorham, where he served faithfully for 30-plus years.While he pastored part time, he held many, many other part time jobs, not limited to yardwork, house cleaning, working on a dairy farm or helping deliver clothes, meals and a hearty handshake to the homeless in Portland. He also was a manager at Deering Ice Cream and Denny’s restaurants.The last 22-plus years of his working, he worked at Maine Medical Center as an orderly in the operating room, which he loved immensely. Upon his retirement, many, many doctors and co-workers, commented on how he could calm the most anxious patient and have them laughing by the time they reached the operating room. They would find out he was a pastor and ask him to have prayer with them before they went in, for them and the doctors.He was a well-loved friend to many people over the years. Dale and Judy started a nursing home ministry on Sunday afternoons, and have church services for residents who couldn’t get out and about, starting at Ledgewood Manor and eventually at the Barron Center, where they still continue today. Dale was always helping someone in their time of need.Dale was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Catherine Malone; his sister, Sandra (Malone) Putnam; and his forever love, Judy.He is survived by his daughters, Dori-Lynn (Malone) LIbby and her husband Glenn, Noelle (Malone) Mercier and her husband Michael; his grandchildren, who were the reason he went on after his love went home, Hunter, Sean and Rebekah Libby and Brady Mercier. He leaves several cousins, nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.A celebration of life will be held at a later time, when we can safely gather, with interment to follow.The family would like to thank the staff at The Gosnell House for their loving care, support and humor they shared with Dale the last week of his life, and also to the staff at Ledgewood Manor, for the short time he was there.To express condolences or to participate in Dale’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Donations in his memory can be made toHope Haven Gospel Missions209 Lincoln St.Lewiston, ME 04240ORThe Hyssongs? Rev. Dell Hyssong Jr.P.O. Box 525Rockport, ME 04856

