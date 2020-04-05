PORTLAND – John “Jack” Bennett Sr., 85, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn, following a long illness. Jack was born on April 16, 1934 in Portland, son of the late Leo and Muriel (McGarry) Bennett. He attended schools in South Portland and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1952. Jack enlisted and served in the United States Army. After returning from the army he continued to serve as a fire fighter for the Portland Fire Department. He then started his 30 year career with the U.S Postal Service. Starting as a letter carrier on foot throughout the streets of downtown Portland to postmaster for the town of Wells and then the city of Westbrook, retiring in 1989. Jack was well known for his passion of both golf and skiing. He was a longtime member of the Purpoodock Club, Riverside Golf Course and Myakka Pines Golf Club, Fla. Jack was an avid skier and was a member of the Down East Ski Club at Pleasant Mountain (Shawnee Peak) and the National Ski Patrol. He took pride in teaching all of his kids to ski from an early age. He loved his annual ski trip with friends and skied every mountain except one in North America, Mount Bachelor.Jack also had a strong Catholic faith and was a Communicant of Holy Cross Church, South Portland and St Pius X Church, Portland. Simply put, Jack was a nice man who knew and loved everyone. He was predeceased by the mother of his children, Patricia Robinson Bennett; his wife, Ruth Bennett; and sister, Catherine Adams.He is survived by two daughters, Anne Marie Bennett of Englewood, Fla., Jacqueline Bennett and her companion, Bob Handville of South Paris, a son, John J. Jr. and wife Michele Bennett of Greene; four grandchildren, Jason, Ashley, Kyle and Jennifer; a sister, Virginia Stone and husband Ron of Portland, sister-in-law, Janet Stuart and husband James of York; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Clover Manor, Dr. Thomas Hattan and Androscoggin Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care. Due to the current circumstances, all services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.To view Jack’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

