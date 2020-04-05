NEW GLOUCESTER – Nicholas Giusti Jr., of New Gloucester, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on April 1, 2020 with his loving friends and care takers by his side. Nick was born to his immigrant parents, Nichola and Irene in their Portland home. He held several jobs over the years including servicing Singer Sewing Machines, running the family store, Giusti Sandwiches and later retiring from the Portland School District. Nick worked many years in maintenance and later retired as head custodian at Portland Regional Technical Center.He enjoyed family and friends and sharing an Italian meal with them. He settled in New Gloucester 15 years ago where he peacefully, but unexpectedly passed away. When in good health he loved the horse track and betting on horses. He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis; two sons, Nicholas III and Phillip; along with his parents, Nichola and Irene; and brothers and sisters, Camillo, Santino, Robert, Mary and Rosa Giusti.He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Giusti of Portland; and nephew and nieces.Special thanks to Peter and Jen Bragdon for their tireless care and friendship to Nick during the last year. Also thanks to New Gloucester Rescue for their assistance during his last moments. Arraignments are under the care of Wilson Funeral Home and graveside services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in his memory as he loved animals and helping the shelters.

