MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – William Stanley Northgraves formerly of Holliston, Mass., now a resident of Casco, Maine and Mt. Pleasant, S.C., passed away peacefully of natural causes on the morning of April 1, 2020.He was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Cape Elizabeth and was the son of the late William Gould Northgraves and Frances Fuger Northgraves.William was a proud veteran of the United States Army as a member of the Army Security Agency. Professionally, he worked in the field of sales in the New England area, earning many accolades.William was a well-known and beloved member of the Holliston, Mass. and Casco communities. He actively participated with his countless friends in numerous activities and organizations in Holliston, Mass. Even though he was a long-time resident of Holliston, Mass. throughout his life, he maintained his deep love for his home state of Maine; by visiting frequently and eventually retiring to his beloved family cottage on Coffee Pond in Casco, which truly was his happy place.He was an avid sports fan, following all the Boston teams with a passion. He never missed a game or activity that his children and grandchildren were involved in and he passionately supported all their pursuits in local school sports and activities.Later in life during retirement, he relished traveling to see his family and friends. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and loved to talk about them. He immensely enjoyed visiting with friends he loved and was always looking forward to who he’d get to see next. Bill was a totally unselfish, giving person and helped out others whenever called upon. He will also be remembered for his story telling and wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. William is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cynthia Janis Northgraves; son, William M. Northgraves and his wife Nancy of Natick, Mass., daughter Debbie Northgraves Mahoney and her husband John Mahoney of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., son, Peter Northgraves and his wife Stacey of Roswell, Ga.; and his eight grandchildren, Grace and Abby Northgraves; Drew, Sean, Jack and Molly Mahoney and Katie and Kyle Northgraves. He is also survived by his brother, John G. Northgraves and his wife Mary Lou of Millis, Mass.; and his nieces, Frances and Anne.Due to current circumstances, there will be a memorial service and celebration of his life at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth (where he was a crucifer in his youth) at a later date.Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

