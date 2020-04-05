SCARBOROUGH – Judith Ann Applebee passed away on March 21, 2020, at home with her two sons present. “Judie” was born in Portland on Nov. 11, 1940, the daughter of James and Dagmar Phillips. She graduated from Scarborough High School in 1959. Early in her career she worked for the telephone company. She spent the majority of her life in Scarborough. Judie was a dedicated homemaker and devoted her time to raising her two sons, Scott and Todd. In her early years, Judie enjoyed skiing and snowmobiling with the family. Judie always had fond memories of the family dog, Sanford, and would always talk about what a good dog he was and how much she missed him. She never had the heart to replace him with another dog. Throughout the years, Judie loved hosting the holidays for the family. She would tirelessly do the majority of the cooking (always way too much food to eat.) She especially loved Christmas and birthdays for her two sons and grandchildren. Judie was a huge and devoted Red Sox fan. (Thank God they finally won a World Series and then some.) She tried to tune into most games when she could. She could name all the players on the team. She had an opinion of all of them (good and bad.) Judie was a dedicated Elvis fan and had tickets to his last concert in 1977 in Portland. Later in life she was a big follower of country singer Collin Raye. She would drive as far as the Carolinas with friends and was on a first-name basis with Collin over the years. Judie always made time for her friends, meeting for lunch and dinner, and having conversations with her friends, Mary Jane, Ellen, Ronnie, Marcia and Connie. Anyone who had ever known Judie, for the long term and even brief encounters, would always say “what a wonderful person” or “she was such a sweetheart.” She always left an impression on everyone she met. Judie was predeceased by her brother, Ronnie Phillips; and her dear friend, Mary Jane Connelly. Judie is survived by her two sons, Scott and Todd Applebee; her grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan Applebee; their mother, Carol Applebee Greenlaw; her brother, Butch Phillips and his wife Jolene, their daughters, Jennifer Phillips and Erika Jacobsen and husband Steve Jacobsen; and her two great-nieces, Jaidyn Paine and Ireland Jacobsen. Due to the pandemic, there will be a graveside service at the Black Point Cemetery for immediate family only. A celebration of her life will take place at a future time. Arrangements will be made at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. Condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

