PORTLAND – Anne Marie Allaire, known professionally as Anne Gable Allaire at agafineart.com, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. Her husband, William “Bill” Allaire and daughter, Katharine “Katie” Seremeth had been by her side comforting her for hours before she passed at 6:13 p.m. Anne was born in St. Louis, Mo. May 20, 1945. She was the precious daughter and first child of Marie Peterson Rosene Tudor and Benjamin Melvin Tudor. They moved to Des Moines, Iowa soon after her birth and before the birth of their second child, Anne’s brother, Thomas Tudor.Anne grew up in Des Moines and attended Theodore Roosevelt High School, graduated in 1963 and entered Drake University that Fall. She transferred to the University of Nebraska to earn a degree in fine art, painting and interior design. She then made a handsome living working for architectural firms as an interior designer in Minneapolis/St. Paul and then in Detroit where she met and married her first husband, John Gable. Anne married her present husband, Bill, Dec. 30, 1995 at Kennebunkport’s South Congregational Church and were married by Reverend Charles Whiston. Bill had met Anne after her divorce became final in 1989 and she had left her original home in Kennebunkport and purchased a home in Kennebunk. One year later Bill moved in with her, Tom, Christopher, Katie, four cats and a dog named Powell. She loved and dedicated herself to her three children: Tom, Chris, and Katie. She always kept their needs above hers. Anne’s biggest life challenge was a disease of the blood, Amyloidosis, which attacked her heart and required that she have a heart transplant. She received her new heart Oct. 16, 1997 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She was given a stem cell transplant Oct. 9, 1998 at BU Medical Center in Boston to erase 98 percent of the disease. She was then able to return home and continue feeding her soul and body with her love of painting. She became a Master Pastelist in 2006, a level of skill awarded to only a couple hundred out of thousands of members. Anne was a dedicated artist and loved spending time sitting, meditating and, especially, painting at the Franciscan Monastery near Kennebunk Beach. She was also a dedicated member of the Pastel Society of Maine, a Master Pastelist in the Pastel Society of America, and the Art Guild of the Kennebunks. Anne’s mother, Marie, father, Melvin and stepdad, Lesley Rosene predeceased her.She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Bill Allaire; a brother, Thomas Tudor and his wife, BAnn who live in Colorado Springs, Colo. They have two daughters, Sarah and Abby. Abby is a professional at Northern Arizona University and Sarah is married and lives in Phoenix with her husband, Scott and their very young daughter, Charli. Anne’s oldest child is Thomas Gable who lives in Jacksonville, Fla. with his wife, Lisa and their two children, Lindsay (11) and Christopher (9). Anne’s second son, Christopher lives in Kennebunkport with his wife, Jaime and three children, Taylor (19) who is on her own, daughter, Kierney (13) and son, Keaton (9). Her third child daughter, Katharine Seremeth, is living in North Yarmouth with her husband, Joseph and their two young boys, Wilder (4) and Maddy (2). A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Anne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. www.bibbermemorial.com Anne loved animals and any contributions on her behalf would be appropriate in her name to Safe Haven for Cats in Wells at www.safehavenhumanesociety.org, or Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk, Maine at www.animalwelfaresociety.org.

