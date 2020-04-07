WESTBROOk – Michael A. Donahue, 72, passed away peacefully, on April 2, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a man, who loved his family, and the simple things in life. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Sarah Donahue, Sr., and brother, Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Linda Donahue, two Daughters, Melissa Swett and husband, Joseph & Christina Harnett & husband, Matt along with 7 grandchildren, Allison, Joseph, Julia and Braedyn Swett, Falisity, Gabe and Lily Hartnett, 7 siblings and many nieces and nephews. He was the best Father, Grandfather and husband anyone could ask for. A Celebration of Life to follow this Summer. To express condolences or to participate in Michael’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous