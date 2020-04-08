BUXTON – Daniel L. Belanger, 61, of Buxton passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Saco on July 15, 1958, a son of the late Gerard and Georgette (Roy) Belanger.For many years Daniel was employed as a direct support professional, helping others in need.He will always be remembered for his love for babies and of music, his dog Resee, wearing Hawaiian shirts, attending Mainely Men gatherings, and strong women.He is predeceased by his wife Paulette in 2019; and a brother Roger Belanger. Daniel is survived by his children, Danielle Belanger of Buxton and Joshuah Belanger of Buxton, Tim Dougherty and his wife Tricia; siblings, Michael Belanger and his partner Jim, and Annette Cleary and her husband Michael; and grandchildren, Loden, Willow, and Skyler.Visitation will be held at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel in Buxton when it safer for everyone to gather.In lieu of flowersBuxton Toy Box Fund185 Portland RdBuxton, ME 04093

