SCARBOROUGH – Phyllis Ruth Hollinshead passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on April 1, 2020. She was active throughout her life, which was full of learning, community service, and time with family and friends. She was born on June 1, 1920 to James Henry McCann and Mary (May) Alice Rowe and grew up in Portland with summers at Higgins Beach. After graduating from Smith College with a degree in Dramatic Arts, she worked for Liberty Mutual, traveling throughout southern Maine as a claims adjuster, and then taught at Westbrook Junior College.She loved going on outings (adventures), which continued when she traveled to Puerto Rico in 1944 to marry the love of her life, James A. Hollinshead, who was stationed there at the U.S. Navy Base. With a marriage license in Spanish, she and Jim were teased by their three children with queries of: “Are you really married? Is that what the license says? ” They raised three children starting in Monroe, Mich., and ending in Winchester, Mass. Phyllis started volunteering and assuming leadership roles while in Monroe. She was active in the American Association of University Women, the American Cancer Society, and was Women’s Program Director for Radio Station WMIC. She was involved in the Winchester community with the Winchester College Club, Friends of Winchester Hospital, Parish Players and the Council on Aging. She participated in many fund-raising events for the hospital, helped establish the Meals-on-Wheels Program, and lent her talents to numerous theatre productions as an actress and as a director. She was appointed the first full time Director of Volunteer Services at Winchester Hospital and served a term as President of the Massachusetts Association of Directors of Hospital Volunteer Services. Phyllis loved learning about animals and became an avid birder. This interest also led her to become a docent at the Stone Memorial Zoo where she loved sharing information. Phyllis was always active and loved adventure. Two of her favorite adventures were travels to Greece and Africa. Together, she and Jim sailed from Massachusetts to Florida to overwinter in Fort Lauderdale on their boat, The Chronicle. Sailing was a passion and took them often from the inlets and bays of Massachusetts to Maine. Swimming and snorkeling brought her joy, and it did not matter how cold the water was. She had a competitive spirit which found an outlet in tennis, which she played until she was into her 80’s. Phyllis had a smile that lit up her face and an independent streak. She could be forthright, and some people might say she was feisty. She met challenges with humor, perseverance and courage.Family and friends were special and Phyllis looked forward to being involved and supportive; she treasured the times when family and friends were present. Higgins Beach became a special place to build memories with those she loved. Phyllis was the last of her generation, and with her passing some of the family history will not be told, but she left her own legacy and many life lessons.Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her son James Richard, her daughter Betsy Ann Main. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Berube and son-in-law Verne, son-in-law John Main; three grandchildren Andrew Main and wife Lauretta, Susan Dutton and husband Peter, Richard Berube and wife Diane; great-grandchildren Violet and Everett Dutton. A memorial will be planned at a later date when social gathering can safely occur. The family thanks the staff at Piper Shores: Holbrook Health Center and caregivers from Comfort Keepers for their extraordinary attention and empathy. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfh.com. If you so desire,donations can be made to:Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org or:Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Researchwww.michaeljfox.org

