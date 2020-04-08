SOUTH PORTLAND – Mrs. Laura (L’Heureux) Esponnette , a.k.a. Infant, died peacefully in her home in South Portland at the age of 77.Laura is survived by her daughter Tammy Prop and stepson Dr. Peter K. Esponnette; and grandchildren, Steven, Tom, Beth Esponnette and Richard McElman. She also left behind sisters, Patricia, Diane, Janet, Billie-Dawn, Laurie and brothers, Steven, Archie and Donnie. She also leaves behind furry grand cats Shadow and Piper. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Esponnette; father, Archie L’Heureux and mother Laura. She has had many other relatives pass before her, most recently, her beloved nephew Kevin L’Heureux and furry grand dog Riley James. Laura was born in July of 1942 in Maine. She married my dad Richard Esponnette in September of 1968. Laura worked for Napa Auto Parts in Westbrook for over 26 years until her retirement. She liked having her friends Ann and Ralph Trempe and Maryann Griffin every Saturday night for Pepsi drinking and senior gambling.The funeral service will be held June 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Old Orchard Beach (Maine and CDC allowing). Chairs will be provided as will Tiki lights, warm summer air, ocean waves and a Sunset. My moms favorite was going to Old Orchard Beach and getting a tan and eating pier fries with her friends. Conroy-Tully Walker will be officiating the ceremony. Moms ashes will go next to Dads at Brooklawn Memorial in Portland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Laura’s life.Flowers and condolences may be sent to Pepsi-Cola because without Mom financing the company, surely they will file for bankruptcy.

