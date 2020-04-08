SACO – Life is real! Life is earnest!And the grave is not its goal”Dust thou art todust returneth”Was not spoken of the soul. HW LongfellowElaine A. Caron died on April 5, 2020 as a result of cardiac failure, following several years of misadventures with leukemia and various auto-immune diseases that robbed her of muscle and pulmonary function.Born on Jan. 16, 1943 in Framingham, Mass., Elaine graduated from the Newton-Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She worked for many years at Boston Children’s Hospital, developing and coordinating the Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) program. She moved to Portland in 1999 and worked in the NICU at Maine Medical Center until her retirement in 2005. She was devoted to the knitting group at the Scarborough Public Library.She leaves a brother, Richard, and a large extended family.At her request there will be no formal services. Elaine’s family would like to thank the staff at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco for the excellent care she received while living there. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home 87 James St. Saco, Maine.(Obituary written previously by Elaine)Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to:Scarborough Public Library48 Gorham RoadScarborough, ME 04074

