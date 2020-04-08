PORTLAND – Josephine Johns passed away on March 31, 2020 after a long illness. Josephine was born in Portland on June 28, 1940, the daughter of John W. and Josephine Blair. She graduated from Portland High School in 1958. Late in her career she worked for Colonial Cleaners. She spent the majority of her life in South Portland.Josephine was a dedicated homemaker and devoted her time to raising her children, Regina and Allen Jr. Josephine enjoyed getting her nails done, shopping, gardening and spending time with the family. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Allen F. Johns Sr., her brother Richard Blair, and her parents. Josephine is survived by her sister Frances H. Fontaine; her son Allen F. Johns, Jr., her daughter Regina Wilson and husband Jeff ; and two grandchildren James A. Wilson and Sacha J. Scibisz.A celebration of her life will take place at a future time. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

