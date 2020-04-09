SACO – Frances R. McDonald, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was the first baby born at the Trull Hospital in Biddeford, Jan. 16, 1924 the daughter of Leroy and Maude Loomer Rowell. Frances attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1942. She then graduated from Central Maine General School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years as a private duty nurse and operating room assistant for Dr. Paul S. Hill Jr. She made sure his black bag was always ready to go for house callsAn 83-year member of the United Baptist Church of Saco, she served on the Board of Trustees, the Deacons, the Flower Committee, the choir, and oversaw the nursery in the 1960’s. Franny enjoyed walking, gardening, dining out, being a true homemaker, housewife and mother. Another favorite pastime was flying with her husband in their Cessna, that they kept in Biddeford. She also enjoyed traveling out west to visit Margie, when she lived there, and keeping company with her cats, Lucy and Desi. She is predeceased by her husband Leroy “Paul” McDonald, a brother Leroy ” Whitey” Rowell, and a sister Lorraine Johnson. Survivors include her daughter Marjorie McDonald of Saco, with whom she resided, her son Fredrick McDonald and wife Tina Cote McDonald of Hollis; a sister Carolyn Remick of Eliot; four grandchildren, Michael McDonald of Saco, Mathew McDonald of Scarborough, Ricky Cote of Keene, N.H., and Jessica Walker of Indianapolis, Ind.; two stepgreat- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, along with their spouses and children, scattered along the East Coast. Friends and family may call 207 468-1142 for an Appointment for the visitation on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco. A private family service will be held Sunday, April 19, 2020 with the Rev. Beverly Lowell, of the United Baptist Church officiating. Live Streaming of the funeral will be available, call the funeral home for details.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the United Baptist Church, when things are safer. Burial will be scheduled at a later date at Laurel Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:United BaptistChurch of Saco318 Main St.Saco, ME or:Maine Wildlife Park Gray41 State House StationAugusta, ME 04333-0041

