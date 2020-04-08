SPRINGVALE – H. Allen Mapes, 91, of Springvale, died April 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Allen was born in Biddeford, the son of Col. Harry A. Mapes and Christine (Thompson) Mapes. Allen attended Sanford Schools and moved to Melrose, Mass. during the war years. He graduated from Melrose High School where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. Upon graduating from Middlebury College in 1950 he moved to Springvale to help operate the family business. In 1953 Allen married his high school sweetheart Polly Anne Simonds. Allen believed in community service work and had a deep love for the Sanford-Springvale area. When the Goodall mills closed in the early 1950s, Allen helped to organize the Sanford- Springvale Chamber of Commerce and was a member of a group that went to New York City to sell Sanford as “The town that refused to die.” This group was featured in an article in Life Magazine and Pageant Magazine, as well as a presentation on the Armstrong Circle Theater on television. Elected president of the chamber of commerce at 27, he was the youngest chamber president in the country. The Jaycees honored Allen with The Distinguished Service Award given to the three most outstanding executives in the state at the age of 34. Founder and director of the Sanford Industrial Development Corporation, Allen also formed the Springvale Redevelopment Corporation and worked diligently to revitalize the core campus of the former Nasson College where he had been a trustee for 20 years. He was a Sanford town meeting member, member of the warrant committee and a park commissioner and coached Little League for 24 years. Allen had an honorary doctorate degree from Nasson College and served on the Boards of the York County United Way, Sanford-Springvale YMCA, Sanford High School Athletic Boosters, Northeast Bank, New England Fuel Institute, Maine Motor Transport Association, Goodall Hospital, Sweetser, York County Red Cross and the Maine Oil Dealers Association. He received the Sanford Elks Lodge Citizen of the Year award for his focus on youth athletics, the Rotary Club 1967 Lloyd Batchelder Award for Service to Youth and the 1994 Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year award. He was the first recipient of the Mary Rines Thompson award from the Channel 6 Who Care agency of distinction in 2000. In addition to family and business, Allen had a passion for baseball. An ace pitcher in high school, his college baseball career was cut short by double knee surgeries. Disappointed but not deterred, he turned his attention to youth baseball organizing the Sanford Little League in 1950. A huge Red Sox fan, Allen attended spring training in Winter Haven then Fort Myers, Florida for 50 years developing friendships with players and coaches. Summer visitors to the Mapes’ house on Mousam Lake included Johnny Pesky, Sam Horn, Dwight Evans and Joe Morgan. He attended his last game on March 8 in a sky box at Jet Blue Park where he was presented with a copy of the 2018 World Series ring. His proudest achievement was the realization of his dream to bring a New England Collegiate Baseball League team to Goodall Park and the organization of the Sanford Mainers NECBL team in 2002. Allen is survived by his wife of 67 years, Polly Mapes of Springvale; daughters, Merilee Perkins and husband John of Shapleigh, Kristie Mapes and husband Jim Chadbourne of Wells and son, Jonathan Mapes and wife Lesa of Springvale; eight grandchildren, Nate Rutter, Alec Rutter, Annie Rutter, Molly Adams, Taylor Perkins, Saunya Urban, Aleida Watts, Janzen Mapes; and five great-grandchildren. Due to the current Novel Coronavirus situation, a memorial and celebration of Allen’s remarkable life will be held at a date, time and place to be announced. Private burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Springvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider either theSanford-Springvale Little LeagueP.O. Box 1232Sanford, ME 04073or theSanford-Springvale YMCAP.O. Box 249Sanford, ME 04073

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous