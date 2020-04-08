PORTLAND – Joanne Eleanor (Malloy) LaRochelle of Portland, Maine passed away April 6, 2020 at the age of 83. Born January 9, 1937, Joanne always reminded her family and friends that “there will be a nor’easter on my birthday because there has been one every year since I was born”. She was married to Arthur LaRochelle, originally from Scarborough, Maine, for 59 years and together they had 7 children, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Joanne lived a full life centered around her love for her very large family, which she was extremely proud of. She particularly loved her baby sister Donna, who was her best friend and fellow redhead.Joanne loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to brag and share pictures with everyone she met. She truly enjoyed her time spent with them, and they loved her back, always wanting to visit with “Ma” and “Nanny”. Joanne was raised on Munjoy Hill and was proud to raise her family there as well. She graduated from Portland High School in 1956 and earned her Advanced Geriatric Nurse Assistant Certificate from the University of Southern Maine in Portland in 1976. She worked on Munjoy Hill at the Jewish Home for the Aged (now The Cedars) for over 35 years. Joanne was a dedicated MedTech and LPN, taking care of the elderly with compassion and love. Through her example, her children and grandchildren developed a strong work ethic.Joanne enjoyed the changing of the seasons and gardening. She always looked forward to celebrating her Irish heritage on St. Patrick’s Day, the blooming of her lilacs in spring and her roses in summer, apple picking in the fall, and decorating for Christmas, which she loved most of all because it meant spending time with the family. Watching the movie “A Christmas Story” reminded her of her youth and brought a smile to her face. Joanne had a special affinity for cats, especially her favorite, Rosie. To Joanne all cats were beautiful. She loved squirrels too, enjoying their antics. She also loved to crochet. She was always surrounded by yarn, and was always working on a colorful afghan for the next newborn to arrive. Joanne will be missed immensely by her family and friends. We love you Joanne, Ma, Nanny, Nana-Banana. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Leona (Belfontaine) Malloy; her husband, Arthur LaRochelle; and her brother, Joseph Malloy, Jr. She is survived by her children, David LaRochelle and his wife Wanda Ratliff of Hopkinton, MA., Richard LaRochelle and wife Lynn of South Portland, Michael LaRochelle and wife Cindy of Westbrook, Mary LaRochelle and her husband Hassan Al-Dhamen of Buxton, Pamela Conlogue and her fiance Martin Higgins of Portland, Peter LaRochelle and his wife Mary Lynne of Gray, and Daniel LaRochelle of Seattle, WA.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amanda LaRochelle, Jeff Frasier and their children, Fiona and Violet; Jake LaRochelle; Lillian LaRochelle; Luke Trombley and his wife Kim and their son, Luke; Eric Trombley and his wife Jessica, their son, Henry and daughter, Grace; Kara LaRochelle; Ali Al-Dhamen and wife Mario Kimura and their sons, Shoei and Sora; Shereen Al-Dhamen; Samuel Conlogue; and Nicholas LaRochelle and his wife Mary and their son, Egan; sister, Donna (Malloy) Fournier and husband Ricky, and their daughters, Michelle (Fournier) Goddard and Christine (Fournier) Grant; and sister-in-law, Joy Malloy and her son, Joseph Malloy III.Due to the current circumstances, all services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St. Portland. To view Joanne’s memorial page, or share an online condolence, please visit www.conroytullywalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous