Library friends scholarship

Friends of Walker Memorial Library is looking for graduating students from Westbrook High School to apply for its annual “Bucks for Books” scholarship. Interested students should contact [email protected] or Sue Bailey, guidance counselor at the high school for details on applying.

The Friends group raises money for the scholarship with its annual book sale, raffles and silent auctions.

Tips to manage stress

The Public Safety Peer Support Team in Westbrook offers some tips to help everyone manage stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic:

Exercise.

Get some fresh air when you can.

Try meditation or yoga. YouTube and Google can be your instructors right now.

Don’t let healthy eating habits go by the wayside. Avoid excessive snacking. There is such a thing as too much pizza and chocolate.

Lay off the bad substances. Excessive alcohol, tobacco and coffee can increase anxiety and just aren’t good for you anyway.

7-9 hours of sleep is ideal, but there is such a thing as too much sleep.

Limit the amount of TV news you watch and your time on social media. The amount of negativity

will make your head spin.

