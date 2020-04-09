MSAD 6 candidates

A sample ballot for SAD 6 directors shows contested races in Buxton and Limington with one candidate unopposed in Standish. The election is June 9.

Incumbent Arthur A. Payeur Jr. is facing challenger Lindsey A. Atkinson for a Buxton required residency seat. Incumbent Jeffrey R. Williams is hoping to retain his Limington seat in a race with Julie Renee Anderson.

Incumbent John M. Sargent is unchallenged to represent Standish and no one is on the ballot for the Frye Island seat.

All school terms are for three years.

Nomination papers for Buxton selectman, Town Clerk, Planning Board and Budget Committee seats are due by 4:30 p.m. April 10, in the office of Town Clerk John Myers. For more information, call Myers at 929-6171 or email [email protected]

Help with heat

York County residents who are no longer working or have had their work hours cut due to the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for fuel assistance through the York County Community Action program.

If your income has changed and you’re in need of fuel assistance or help paying

a high energy bill, call 459-2950 to speak with a fuel assistance intake specialist. Your application can be taken over the phone.

