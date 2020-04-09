Feed Gorham site changes

Starting this week, the locations for Operation Feed Gorham have changed. They are now at Village Elementary School, 12 Robie St.; Great Falls Elementary School, 73 Justice Way; Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road; and the high school, 41 Morrill Ave.

Food will be available three days weekly 11 a.m.-1 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, two breakfasts and two lunches will be available, and on Fridays, one breakfast and one lunch.

Bus loops will be used for drive-through pickup.

School Superintendent Heather Perry reported on her blog that Freihofers Bakery, 587 Main St., donated a large supply of bread for the Operation Feed Gorham program.

Trails open for exercise

Various walking and hiking trails are open in Gorham while all athletic facilities, fields, courts and playgrounds are closed.

Cindy Hazelton, Gorham recreation director, said in a public message that those on the trails and trail parking lots should observe the 6 foot social distancing rule. Congregating on trails and parking lots is an issue, she said.

Blood drives on campus

American Red Cross and University of Southern Maine are hosting blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m,. on upcoming Tuesdays at the Costello Sports Center on the Gorham campus.

The dates are April 14, 21 and 28. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org for an appointment.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 2 that the U.S. public debt was $23,833,828,188,858.54.

