Why do so many people have to keep sniping at others?
During this unprecedented time of world turmoil we are still hearing the gripes of political candidates who need to get in the last word about how good they are and how bad their opponent is. Enough already!
Let’s all work together, take care of each other and understand what is going on during extreme levels of anxiety. We all know someone who has tested positive, has been exposed, is working at ground zero in hospitals and grocery stores.
Let’s be givers of love, peace, hope, and compassion to each other and get through this together, even if it is 6 feet apart.
Janet Nowinski
Gray
