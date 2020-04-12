BUXTON – Keith V. LaRochelle, 87, passed away at Maine Medical Center on April 9, 2020.He was born in South Portland on July 13, 1932, a son of the late Daniel and Eva (Chaput) LaRochelle.Throughout his working years, Keith was employed in the construction industry and worked for companies such as White Bros. and Allied Cook.He was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and Buster LaRochelle.Keith is survived by his beloved wife, Diana (Poppish) LaRochelle; stepchildren, Shawn Poppish and Kimberly Bouchard; sisters, Edith Hegarty and her husband Earl, and Elsie Heiser; a special nephew, George Hegarty; grandchildren, Brenden, Aaron, Colby, and Rhianna; brothers-in-law, Gary Wheatley, Steven Poppish, and David Poppish; sister-in-law, Darlene Skidgell; many nieces and nephews; and other family members and dear friends.Viewing was private amongst immediate family. Burial will be held at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery when it is safer for people to gather.Keith’s family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Maine Medical Center for their kindness, respect and support.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

