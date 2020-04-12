CASCO – Terry James Romano, 81, of Casco, formerly of Manchester, N.H., lovingly remembered by his children and grandchildren as “Goomba,” died peacefully on April 2, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief battle with leukemia. Terry leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Robin Sayre, and his devoted loyal golden doodle, Cooper.Born on September 20, 1938, in Portland and raised in South Portland, Terry was the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Crockett) Romano. He graduated from South Portland High School (1956) and Northeastern University (1961), majoring in History and Government and serving in the Marine Corps Reserve. Upon graduation he joined the Army and served in the Signal Corps. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Maine, beginning his career at the Portland Press Herald as a staff reporter.Terry worked as a public relations manager in telecommunications for 31 years, starting at New England Telephone, moving to AT&T at divestiture and retiring from Lucent Technologies. Upon retirement, he moved to the camp he and his family built on Thompson Lake in Casco. Terry worked part-time at Hancock Lumber’s Bargain Barn for 10 years. He volunteered weekly at the Casco Public Library and served as the fiscally prudent treasurer for the Wayaka Pines Road Association.Terry was an avid Red Sox fan, never missing a game (including Spring training). He relished spending time with his family and treasured the many gatherings, especially Casco Days (“always the last Saturday in July!”). Terry was a proud veteran, loyal friend, and dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.Terry is survived by his sister, Raelene Lewis of Cumberland, and his children with his first wife, Judith: Terry J. Romano, Jr. and wife Lisa of Danvers, Mass.; Mark Romano and wife, Kirsten of Bedford, N.H.; Cynthia Brown and husband, Michael, of Foxborough, Mass.; and Derek Romano and wife, Celeste, of Manchester, N.H. He also leaves behind his eight cherished grandchildren: Lauren, Jenna, Phebe, Nico, Caroline, Jack, Stephanie and Maggie.Goomba was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed by all.The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff on the seventh floor of the Gibson Pavilion at Maine Medical Center for their compassionate care, particularly during the 10-day period Terry could not have visitors due to the hospital’s coronavirus protocol.A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy can donate to the veterans’ organization of your choice or give blood/platelets at your local blood bank or The American Red Cross.Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous