SCARBOROUGH – Nancy A. Bailey, 89, passed away April 2, 2020, at her home in Scarborough. Nancy was born in Portland on September 15, 1930, to Graham and Alice (Mackinnon) White.A longtime resident of Portland’s Oakdale neighborhood, Nancy attended Portland schools and married Stanley M. Bailey, raising their four children on Woodford Street, where she was a landlord for more than 40 years.Widowed at the age of 39, Nancy spent much of her free time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching her great-grandchildren perform, sing, and play sports, and enjoyed traveling to family parties in New Hampshire. Each grandchild had a unique and special relationship with Nana, Big Nana, Nana B. Proud and hard-working, Nancy worked for more than 40 years as a dental assistant in Portland for Dr. E.G. Russell, retiring at 75. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Stanley, brother, Donald, and her two sons, William M. and Robert A. Bailey. Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Ann Farr and her husband, Frank, from Milford, New Hampshire, and Betsy Hamm and her husband, Tim, from Scarborough.She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Julie and team at the Baron Center’s Eldercare day program, thank you for taking such good care of Nancy during these last few months. She loved it.There will be a service announcement at a later time.To share memories and to offer words of condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

