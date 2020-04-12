PORTLAND – Dominic James DiMillo passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 23 on April 4, 2020.Dominic was born on Saturday November 30, 1996. First and foremost, Dominic was a lover of life. He loved his family, friends and taking care of others, especially the underdogs. He was never judgmental and he was fiercely loyal to everyone he loved. Every time he walked into the room, he owned it and lit it up with his giant perfect smile. He had a passion and natural ability for all sports, especially football. He began his football career with Little Ladd at the tender age of seven #raidernation and played for Lyman Moore Middle School, and for Portland High School where he was a team captain during his senior year and was honored to be chosen to participate in the 2015 Lobster Bowl as a lineman. He played for Framingham State University for two seasons where they won a conference title and went to the NCAA playoffs #66. He had many athletic accomplishments including his game winning hit for his 2011 Babe Ruth team that allowed them to win states and led the team onto the New England Babe Ruth Championships. He loved playing pick-up sports including basketball, wiffle ball, frisbee and golf with his many friends who he loved so much. He loved the outdoors specifically the ocean and loved to spend the time on his friend’s boats whenever he could. He loved late nights because it allowed him to be social, he was such a people person, there are not enough words to describe a personality as big as Dom’s.He was spiritual and philosophical like his mother, competitive and driven like his father and so extremely proud, always protective and lovingly patient with his two younger sisters; he was willing to do anything for them. Dominic was a gentle giant who left us all too soon, so big in his body, but so soft in his heart.Dominic is survived by his mother, Charity Poulin-DiMillo, his father, James DiMillo and his significant other, Jennifer DiMarco, his two younger sisters, Isabelle and Sophia DiMillo, his grandparents, Kenneth and Faith Poulin; aunts and uncles, April Poulin and Norman Karkos, Annemarie Conroy-DiMillo, Janet DiMillo, Rudolph and Annemarie DiMillo, his many cousins Maria, Erin, Meghan, Laura, Rudy and Danny.He was predeceased by his great-grandparents, Dominic and Collette Poulin and Rosalind and Robert Morrill; his grandparents, Marjorie and Rudolph DiMillo.He will forever be remembered by his immediate and extended family and his whole entire community, especially his soul brother, Joseph Apon and his dear friend and first love, Olivia Smith. Isabella, Elliott, Oliver, Archer and Uma Misiura. Due to current events a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. His family invites you to share all of your fondest memories of Dominic. “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone, the light remains.”To share memories or Dominic or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

