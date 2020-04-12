PORTLAND – Alice Toothaker, 68, died after a brief period of health issues on April 8, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 8, 1951, in Portland, the daughter of the late Carmine Fusco and Jeannette Ruminski.Alice graduated from Portland High School, class of 1969. She worked for many years at Blue Cross Blue Shield and Central Maine Power as a customer service representative. She was happily married to Keith Toothaker for 47 years and spent their lives together in Portland where they raised their family. Her loved ones and family celebrations are what meant the most to Alice. She had a large number of close cousins in the Portland area and beyond that were her foundation of love and happiness. She cherished having “company” over, cookouts by the pool and spending time at the lake with those close to her.Alice is survived by her husband, Keith Toothaker, her son, Jason and wife, Diana Toothaker, her son, Ryan Toothaker and her beloved grandson, Bryson Toothaker; her brothers, Tony Fusco, of Old Orchard Beach, Fred and Bruce Meyer, Portland and sister, Gerri Chittick, of Scarborough. She loved dearly her many nieces and nephews as well.The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Kathy Heatley and Cindy Billingslea for the care and love they showed Alice in her final months.Arrangements are under the care of A.T Hutchins Funeral Home, in Portland. Services are to be held at the earliest possible time which is expected to be late May or early June. To share memories of Alice or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comExpressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to: Hospice Of Southern Maine180 US-1,Scarborough, ME 04074

