YARMOUTH – Robert Foster Bishop, 79, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland on March 27, 2020, following a bout with pneumonia. His wife, Judith, was by his side. Robert was born in Portland on May 13, 1940, a son of Edward Foster Bishop and Pauline Colesworth Bishop.Robert attended schools in Yarmouth and graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1958 and from the University of Maine, Orono, College of Business Administration. He worked as a television broadcast engineer, served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa and Vietnam and worked as a cost accountant. After completing the CPA Preparatory Course at Bentley College, he became a Certified Public Accountant in 1980. He owned his own CPA firm in Rowley and Ipswich, Massachusetts or several years.Robert enjoyed being with family, genealogy, electronics, reading, writing, poetry, music, environmentalism, and exploring Maine. He was a member of the First Universalist Church of Auburn Unitarian Universalist, the Maine, Yarmouth, Gilead, Bethel and Lovell Historical Societies, Trainriders Northeast, the Maine Rail Group, the Yarmouth Democratic Party, and the Central Men’s Club.Robert was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Judith Daniels Bishop, son, Thomas, daughter-in-law, Lisa, and grandchildren, Riley and Connor of Lynn, Massachusetts, son Robert J. of Portland, brother, Douglas of Bath, his former wife and friend, Joan M. Theriault of Portland, several cousins, nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held in Auburn in late summer. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert’s name to the first Universalist Church of Auburn,159 Pleasant St.Auburn, ME 04210

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous