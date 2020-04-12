SACO – Kenneth T. Black, 58, a lifelong resident of Saco, died April 9, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.He was born in Biddeford on March 26, 1962, the son of Robert M. and Mary Ellen (Twomey) Black, attended Saco schools and was a 1980 graduate of Thornton Academy. He was also a graduate of Westbrook College and the University of Maine at Orono.Ken was employed as a laboratory technician at Mercy Hospital in Portland and then for many years at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. He also worked at the former Borders Book Store in South Portland.Ken loved his cats and was an avid fan of The Three Stooges, Star Trek and Star Wars. Survivors include his brother John S. Black and his wife Lori of Springvale, nephew Christian J. Black and his wife Monica and their children Clara and Jameson of Springvale, niece Callie O. Black and her partner Rhonda Faunce of Elmira, NY, niece Ruby T. Black and her fiancé Stephen England of Penfield, NY; several cousins; and his close friend and companion Janice Lane of Saco. Ken will also be missed by his “Saturday Night Gang.”Live long and prosper Ken, May the force be with you….Soitenly!!Private burial will take place in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

