WINDHAM – Rita Marie Barr, 91, passed away peacefully, Wednesday April 8, 2020. She was born in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of Edmond and Amanda Sirois. She grew up in St. Anne, N.B., where she attended local schools with her brothers, Joel Sirois of St. Anne, N.B., and Jerry Sirois of Biddeford. In her early years she moved to Staten Island, N.Y., where she worked for the telephone company and met her husband of 50 years Thomas Barr Sr. They raised for four children, and then retired to Little Sebago Lake in Windham Maine. Rita at age 53 returned to school and obtained her associates degree in nursing and worked for many years a an LPN at Ledgewood Manor in Windham. Rita loved tending to her rock gardens and spending time at their lake house.In addition to her parents Rita was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Barr Sr., her daughter, Claudette Bush, and both her brothers, Joel and Jerry Sirois.She is survived by her sons, Raymond Barr of Ellicott City, Md., Thomas Barr Jr. of Windham, Gregory Barr of Windham; grandchildren, Raymond Barr Jr., Meghan Bennett, Thomas Barr III, Michael Barr, Justin Barr, Nicole Harris, Gregory P. Barr and many great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with Internment at Arlington Cemetery will be announced at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Rita’s on-line tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

