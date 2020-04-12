CAPE ELIZABETH – John G. Greslick, 67, of Cape Elizabeth passed away on March 30, 2020.John was born in Portland on August 4, 1952 to Frank and Jane Greslick. He grew up in South Portland where he enjoyed playing tennis, and graduated from South Portland High School in 1970.He attended the University of Maine at Orono and then transferred to the University of Rhode Island where he graduated in 1975 with a degree in pharmacy. He met his wife of 39 years, Diane Greslick, at UMO. John and Diane raised their two children, Abbey and Amanda, in Cape Elizabeth. John was a hard-working and meticulous hospital pharmacist for several major hospitals across Maine during his career, including Maine Medical Center, Osteopathic Hospital, Brighton Medical Center, and most recently, Stephens Memorial Hospital. John recently retired after dedicating 45 years to practicing pharmacy. John was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. Throughout his life, he prioritized his family including taking care of his elderly mother for many years and taking care of his grandchildren during retirement. John loved spending time with his grandchildren (playing board games and sports, reading, dancing, and cuddling), spending time with family and friends, enjoying summers at the family camp on Forest Lake, listening to classic rock music (The Beatles, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan), playing tennis (and teaching his children and grandchildren how to play), driving his convertible, gardening, vacationing in Florida, boating, making people laugh, and watching his favorite New England sports teams.John was predeceased by his father Frank, his mother Jane; and his brother Paul. John is survived by his wife, Diane Greslick; and two children, Amanda Anderson (and husband Jon Anderson) and Abbey Greslick (and fiancé Craig Garland); his grandchildren Zachary and Charlotte; his brother Frank Greslick and spouse Fran Greslick. John is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Benjamin Greslick, Jessica Turk, Rebecca Charles, Michael Tripp; and several cousins and grand nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at a later time during John’s favorite season, summer.John’s family extends their sincere gratitude to everyone for their thoughts and prayers.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.Donations in his memory may be made to the Friends of Fort Williams Park

