PORTLAND – After a long and debilitating illness, Marjorie M. Curtis was reunited with her beloved husband, Tommy, on April 6, 2020; “Tommy”, Captain (Ret) Thomas Lowell Curtis, passed away on February 27, 1987.Due to the ravages of COVID-19, and in honoring her wishes, there will be no service honoring her life. In the very near future, she will be on her way completing her journey to once again be with her husband by being laid to rest at his side at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.Marjorie was born Marjorie Elizabeth Mulock in Weston, Mass., on December 28, 1915, and was a graduate of Weston High School, class of 1935. She and Thomas L. Curtis were married on May 11, 1941 at Christ Episcopal Church, Boston, while he was on leave from the United States Marine Corps. Marjorie followed Tommy to whatever military post to which he was assigned, and at which she was allowed, but Hawaii had always remained her favorite. While there, and after Tommy retired, she remained fixated on flowers and gardens; while living in or near Portland, she was always a member of a local flower club which satisfied her greatly.She and her husband lived in retirement on his beloved Peaks Island, the home of his youth, as well as South Portland, Yarmouth and Portland. Wherever they lived, the two of them always joined a local Episcopal church and sang together in its choir. Because of the sometimes long separations from her husband during both World War ll and the Korean Conflict, she was a very independent person and learned early in their marriage to take care of herself.Marjorie and Tommy had no children of their own. However, she is survived by her niece, Margaret C. Hambrecht of Cherry Hill, N.J., a nephew, William L. Curtis Jr. of Blakeslee, Pa., and a second nephew and her legal guardian, Thomas H. L. Curtis Sr., and his wife, Beverly L. Curtis, of Norway, Maine, along with several distant relatives in Florida, Washington state and California.To share memories of Marjorie or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comExpressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery163 Mt. Vernon Rd.Augusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous