SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard Paul Hammond, 78, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.He was a brilliant designer and exquisite craftsman, owning his own contractor business for over fifty years. He enjoyed keeping his home beautiful!Richard’s greatest joy was reading the Bible. He traveled to Africa for over 22 years, telling folks about his Jesus. He loved people and never met a stranger. He showed that love by building churches and homes, and providing food and water for those in need. Richard was a loyal friend to many.He was predeceased by his mother, Marie Hammond, and his son, Craig Hammond. Richard is survived by his wife, Gail; son, Jason Hammond; daughters, Jennifer Noble and Cayman Hammond; daughter-in-law, Kerry Hammond; brother, Malcolm Hammond; sisters, Cynthia Grady and Carlene Farr; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Eli; and his dog, Moses.A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his African Ministry thatmeant so much to him.

