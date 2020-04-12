SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert “Glenn” Googins, 72, of South Portland, passed away at home on April 2, 2020 with family by his side after a hard fought battle with lung disease and is back in the arms of his mother and father, Edgar and Louise Googins.Glenn was born July 11, 1947 in Jacksonville, Fla. His family moved back to Portland and Glenn attended Portland High School.On May 20, 1967, Glenn married his soulmate and the love of his life, Carol Cummings Googins. Together they raised their son Bob, daughter Kelly, and enriched the lives of their nephews.He worked at JJ Nissan Baking Co. for many years where he made many long lasting friendships. In later years he worked with his friends at Dick’s Power Equipment.Glenn was predeceased by his mother, father and brother Edgar, Jr. He is survived by his wife Carol; son Bob and wife Cindy; daughter Kelly; his grandchildren Glenn and wife Amber, and Taylor; brothers Ronnie and wife Marilyn, David and wife Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.Glenn enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, fishing with family and friends, and especially loved spending time at his camp in North Anson. We cherish his memory as we vision in our mind seeing Glenn in his “Tree Stand” with Bow and Arrow, a grin from cheek to cheek as he calls Carol and exclaims “I just got the “Big One.”A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Glenn’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

