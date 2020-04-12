SAINT CLOUD, Fla.- Sadly, we announce the death of Edward T. Curran Jr., formally of South Portland and Little Sebago Lodges, Maine. He was the oldest son of Phyllis G MacVane Curran and Edward T Curran Sr.Many people knew him as Tom. After many years of fighting renal cell cancer with chemo therapy, surgeries, and over six years of dialysis, he lost his courageous battle.Tom was in home hospice for five days and peacefully passed on March 29, 2020, at the age of 84.He is survived by his two brothers, Peter and David Curran with whom he resided. An uncle, Robert MacVane and wife Louise of Gray Maine; many wonderful cousins and friends.A full obituary will be published when funeral arrangements are made when the virus passes and people can gather.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME 04101.To view Tom’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comDonations in his memory can be made to: Westbrook Food Pantry,420 Bridge St.,Westbrook, Maine 04092,a City and people he loved.

