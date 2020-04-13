PORTLAND — The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority has temporarily suspended Amtrak Downeaster passenger rail service.

The suspension will remain in effect through at least April 30 when the governor’s emergency declaration related to the coronavirus outbreak is set to expire.

“The railroad tracks are still active. Freight trains will continue to operate, as may some Amtrak trains for mechanical purposes. Trespassing on railroad tracks and/or within the railroad right of way is extremely dangerous and against the law,” The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority wrote in a new release announcing the temporary schedule suspension.

