PORTLAND — The Locker Project will supplement the free breakfasts and lunches the Portland school district is providing while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The district’s Food Service Department provides free breakfasts and lunches to students 18 and younger Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. That effort will be supplemented with the free Locker Project food on Wednesdays at Presumpscot, King, Rowe and East End schools and on Thursdays at Portland, Deering, Riverton and Lyman Moore schools.

Additionally, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine is offering grab and go dinners Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 4-5 p.m. at its clubhouses in Portland and South Portland. Families will be able to pick up additional meals for Tuesdays, Thursdays and weekends during the Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule.

Those who would like to help can donate to the PPS Food Fund, a joint venture of the Foundation for Portland Public Schools and Food Fuels Learning to help ensure food security for PPS students.

For more information, contact Food Service Director Jane McLucas at [email protected] or 874-8231.

