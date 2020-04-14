SACO – Joseph A. Grondin, 97, of Saco, passed away early Friday morning, April 10, 2020, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford on October 14, 1922, the son of Arthur and Hannah (Coffey) Grondin. Joe graduated from Biddeford High School in 1939. He later graduated from Maine Maritime Academy and served in World War II as a Merchant Marine. He started his business career as the manager of the Preble Building in Portland. In the mid-’60s, Joe joined Casco Bank in Portland and retired in 1984 as vice president of commercial lending. He was instrumental in the financing and development of Portland’s Old Port during the ’60s and ’70s, and oversaw the construction of the Casco Bank Building at One Monument Square.Joe was a member of the Saco School Board and a Trustee of Thornton Academy for many years. He was also a long-time member of the Elks Lodge and a past exalted ruler. Joe’s passion for golf began at age nine when he started caddying at the Abenakee Golf Club in Biddeford Pool. He was a lifelong member of the Biddeford Saco Country Club. In retirement, Joe and his wife, Lurena, spent over 20 winters in golf communities in both Arizona and Florida.Dr. Edward Whelan, who passed in 2015, was his lifelong best friend. They grew up together in Biddeford and were classmates at Maine Maritime Academy. As adults, they regularly enjoyed a round of golf and a competitive game of bridge.Most of all, Joe loved his family. They spent many winter weekends at their ski camp in North Conway and enjoyed frequent get-togethers with extended family. His relatives and friends will miss his keen sense of humor and love of life. As stated in his Maine Maritime yearbook:”Scholar, banker, and comedian are three words that sum up Joe Grondin. His loyalty to his hometown of Biddeford in friendly arguments with the Portland boys will never be forgotten. Always ready for a bridge game, Joe managed to be where the excitement was. He is a real buddy and shipmate.”He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Lurena (Kelley) Grondin on May 2, 2012, and by three siblings: Phyllis Granger, Pauline Willett and Frederick Grondin. He is survived by four daughters: Laura Hanson and her husband Robert of Peterborough, N.H., Katherine Grondin of Jacksonville, Fla., Jane Caras of Saco, and Rebecca Seymour and her husband Mark of Randolph Center, Vt. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Annelies Hanson of Worcester, Mass., Erica Baglieri and her husband, Chris, of North Hampton, N.H., Joseph Caras and his wife, Jessica, of Denver, Colo., Jane Seymour and her husband, Jeremy, of Providence, R.I., and William Seymour of Portland, two great grandchildren Cooper and Louisa, and many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be celebrated this summer at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. To view Joe’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit: www.cotefuneralhome.com

