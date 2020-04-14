PORTLAND – William P. Hustus, 31, passed away in Portland on April 9, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1989, and was the son of Elizabeth Fortier Sanford of Windham and the late James A. Hustus.He attended Windham schools and graduated in 2007. Bill, as he wanted to be called, but Billy to his family, was a cherished member and will be dearly missed. Billy loved playing guitar and for a time was part of a “Jesus loving” redneck group. Billy spent a lot of time at Amistad, and had often talked to his family about how much his Amistad family meant to him.Billy had two children he loved very much, Alexander Hustus and Destynie Hustus, both of Winthrop. He is also survived by his stepfather, James Sanford of Windham, a stepbrother Morgan Sanford of Brunswick, a stepbrother James C. Hustus of Buxton, a stepsister Tina Lund-Merrill of Westbrook, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. At the family’s request, all services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Billy’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to AmistadPO Box 992Portland ME 04104-0992

