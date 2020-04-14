SOUTH PORTLAND – Vinton A. Savage Jr., 82, of South Portland passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.Vinton was born on July 26, 1937, in Augusta, Maine to Vinton and Evelyn Savage. Raised in Augusta, he was a graduate of Cony High School. After high school, Vinton worked for several years at L.L. Bean in Custodial Maintenance. He spent most of his working life in construction as a supervisor or foreman. His employers included the City of Portland, Blue Rock Construction, Sargent and Cianbro. Vinton married Catherine MacDonald on October 22, 1983 in Portland, Maine and they shred 36 years together.Vinton enjoyed many hobbies and activities including camping and hiking (the higher the mountain, the more he liked it!), sports, car races and coin collecting. Some of his favorite things were going to camp on the lake with his family, Friday and Saturday nights going out dancing with Catherine and seeing live bands, especially The Visitors and Easy Money, and visiting his stepson, Scott Chandler and his family, in New Hampshire.Vinton is survived by his wife, Catherine (MacDonald) Savage, son Vinton III, daughters Holly and Heidi, stepson Scott Chandler, stepdaughter Carol MacArthur, sisters Chris and Eileen, best friend Ben Benoit, his cats Tiggy and Scooter along with his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.A private family service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences and virtual funeral information can be found at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous