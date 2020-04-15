SANFORD – On April 11, 2020, Christopher Patrick Williams passed away from a drug overdose in his home. Christopher was born in Sanford on July 1, 1973. He was the son of Lucille Morin Hutchinson; his father, Bernard Farr, was not in his life since he was a baby. Chris was a sweet, loving, kind, intelligent, insightful, compassionate, clever, funny person all his life. As a young boy and teenager, Chris was an amazing athlete. He was in karate, member of the swim team, especially excelled in the butterfly. In addition, he played SSYAA football, basketball, and baseball for many years. He loved Boston sports especially the Patriots. Chris attended Sanford schools, eventually gained his GED. Chris was an excellent cook and worked in various restaurants over the years. He had the biggest sugar tooth the family had ever seen. He worked construction and various jobs in the different states in which he travelled. He loved his cat, Jasmine, a beautiful Himalayan, who followed him around like a dog. She loved her Memere, with whom she now resides.Chris struggled with addiction from an early age in spite of numerous treatments spanning the decades. He valued his family, loved spending time with them when he could. In addition to addiction Chris suffered from a bipolar and seizure disorder. Addiction is a terrible disease that Chris fought valiantly against but it won the battle, leaving a very heartbroken and devastated mother and family.His beloved Pepere and Memere, Evans and Jeanne Morin, passed away respectively in 1986 and 1998. His cousin, Brenda Morin Bazinet, passed away in 2001.Chris is survived by his mother, Lucille (Morin) and stepfather, Lloyd Hutchinson of Portland; his sister, Joy Chauvette of Portland and her four children, nephew, Robert and his wife, Kayla Chauvette of Franklin, Mass., niece, Alyssa Chauvette and her fiancé, Gage Champagne of Portland, niece, Kayla Dow and husband, Patrick of Auburn, nephew, Noah Chauvette of Buxton; his sister, Lea Williams and husband, Rob Ayres, and their children, Tess and Zoe Ayres of Northfield, Vt.; his much loved aunt, Priscilla Morin, of Quimper, France, his uncle, Richard Morin of Harrisonburg, Va.; along with numerous cousins. There will be a private service for immediate family. At a later date there will be a public memorial service. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Chris’s online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

