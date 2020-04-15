WINDHAM – “Here Today… Gone Tomorrow…”Forever Loved ~ Always Missed ~ Never Forgotten. Rodney, 55, passed away April 12, 2020, will be forever missed and loved by so many, including his long time, very close friend, Terry, and her children, Brian, Terra, and Heidi that he took on as his own; their kids, who he just recently and thankfully got to meet and become very close with, KK, Tierra, J’La, Lilee, and Laila… AKA his Maine family… and of course his long time homies, Dirty on the Thirty and Junior Mafia.No words can express how we are all feeling, he was just an amazing person taken too soon.Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

