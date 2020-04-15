SCARBOROUGH – Helen Haley Brownell, 94, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was born on Feb. 10, 1926 in Portland to Elmer and Sibyl Haley.Helen was married to William Brownell for 54 years. After Bill’s retirement they spent six months in Lauderdale by the Sea in Florida and then enjoyed their home in Portland for six months.Helen was an active member of the Williston Immanuel United Baptist Church for many years. She was also a member of the Rebekahs.Helen worked for Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company as a comptometer operator for 25 years before retiring at the age of 43.Helen was predeceased by her husband, William Brownell; her parents, Elmer and Sibyl Haley; her brothers, Carleton and Edward Haley and her sister, Phyllis Haley. Helen is survived by her sister, Ruth Cassey of Beverly Mass.; and her nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Forest City Cemetery, in Portland. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Helen’s online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous