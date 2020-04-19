RIVERDALE, Bronx, N.Y. and Peaks Island – Dr. Robert Charles O’Brien, Ph.D., 88, of Riverdale, Bronx, N.Y. and Peaks Island, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Detroit, Mich., raised in Queens, N.Y., he resided in the Bronx for 56 years.A 1953 graduate of Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, he earned a doctorate from the university in 1965. With a passion for education, Bob taught well into his 70s and was a part of his beloved Fordham community for over 50 years. Dr. O’Brien attended Fordham University Church, Bronx, N.Y. where he was active in an impromptu coffee gathering, the “Accidental Community”. He was also a member of the American Catholic Philosophic Association. Robert treasured summers spent at the family cottage on Peaks Island where he played “bad tennis” and volunteered for many years with the Trefethen Evergreen Improvement Association fairs and fundraisers. He was also active in St. Christopher’s Church on the island. Although of Irish and Czech descent, he honored his wife’s Norwegian heritage by volunteering with St. Ansgar’s Scandinavian Catholic League, Norwegian Seaman’s Church and Sons of Norway. Serving proudly as a training officer with the United States Air Force on active duty from 1953-1957, he later served with the Air Force Reserves and retired as a major. A man with a great sense of humor, always quick with a quip and a laugh, Bob was an avid reader of the New York Times, Sunday edition, and diligent crossword puzzle devotee with the confidence to complete them in pen. He also enjoyed bird watching, travelling to Norway and Volvos. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Dr. Astrid M. O’Brien.Loving father of Robert J. O’Brien of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Frances O’Brien and husband Robert DiGiovanni of Saddle Brook and Carol Haagensen and husband Dana of Westborough, Mass.; beloved grandfather of Raymond O’Brien-Reyes and Jack and Melinda Haagensen. All services were private. A memorial service is being planned for a later date, please continue to check the website for details. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, N.J., www.vpfairlawn.com

