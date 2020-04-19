NATICK, Mass. – Inez Idella O’Reilly Farrell, 88, of Natick, Mass., passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020. Inez was born and raised on Cliff Island, the twelfth of 13 children of Myles and Inez (Dyer) O’Reilly.She moved to Portland when she was 12 and attended Portland High School (class of 1949), where she met her sweetheart and husband of 68 years, David Carlton Farrell. David and Inez were married at Sacred Heart Church in Portland on Nov. 29, 1952. Inez loved the ocean, traveling with her husband, visiting Maine and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be remembered for her love, laughter and appreciation of life and family. Besides her husband, Inez is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathryn Farrell, her son, Mark Farrell, her son, Troy Farrell, her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and James Griffin; and her sister, Ethel Wilson. She also loved and was greatly loved by her grandchildren, David Griffin, Meghan Farrell, Rebecca Griffin, Reilly Farrell, Michael Griffin, Erin Farrell and Quinn Griffin. Inez will be interred in a private ceremony at a later date. The family thanks the staff of the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick, Mass. for their care of Inez in her final illness. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Inez’s memory toSaint Jude’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

