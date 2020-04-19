PORTLAND – Patricia “Patsy” (Connolly) McDonough, of Portland, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 78 due to complications of ALS. The vibrant life of Patsy McDonough began on Jan. 23, 1942 in Portland. She was born to the late Patrick and Marion Connolly. Raised in Portland, she attended St. Dominic’s Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School, class of 1959. Like many people living in Portland during that time, local neighborhoods and friendships laid the foundation for lifelong relationships. In Patsy’s case, she always had her eyes on Jack McDonough. Jack and Patsy were married at the young age of 19 on Aug. 5, 1961. In the next several years, Jack and Patsy began their family and made their home wherever the Coast Guard took them. They lived all throughout the country but ultimately moved their young family back to Portland in the 1970s. Patsy had a strong and dedicated work ethic, which helped ensure her children were always well taken care of. The McDonough household was always the gathering place for Karen and Steven’s friends. Later, she worked for Espo’s Restaurant with her kids until the late 1980s. But she found her true work family at Mercy Hospital, where she worked for 30 years as a Unit Coordinator on 3B where she made lifelong friends with many co-workers. Graceful and elegant are words synonymous with Patsy McDonough. She was a woman who stood out in the crowd, whose smile lit up a room, whose presence brightened your day. Anyone who knew Patsy could easily see that she was a generous, caring, and meticulously dressed lady. It’s impossible to think of a time when Patsy didn’t look like a million bucks. She had an energetic and charismatic personality with an outlook on life that made you want to be a better person. Patsy’s fun-loving nature was evident in many instances throughout her life, but one particular memory stands out for Karen and Steven. Patsy wanted to ensure she looked good in her own obituary photo. So, what did she do? She went to “Glamour Shots” at the mall in 2009. Imagine what that photographer must have been thinking when Patsy showed up for her obituary photo! It’s that very same photo that you’re looking at right now. It’s natural for relatives and friends to feel sadness during a time of great loss. But far more important than focusing on the loss, is focusing on the life that was lived. Patsy would tell you that she had a wonderful life. A life of dedication and love for her family and friends; a life of hard work and fun; a life of support and encouragement. Up until the very end, Patsy was a natural socializer. Even in this time of social distancing, Patsy still drew a crowd at The Cedars, even though her family had to gather in the parking lot! In honor of her love for family and friends, Patsy’s family had a “socially distanced” toast at 4 p.m. on the day she passed away. What a special way to honor and celebrate this remarkable woman’s life! Patsy was a woman who enriched the lives all those who were lucky enough to have known her. Patsy made a tremendous impact on her community, and will be greatly missed. Patsy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack, in 2017. One of their favorite activities together was golfing. Patsy’s family takes comfort in knowing she and Jack are together again in Heaven, hitting ’em long and straight. Patsy was also predeceased by her sister, Joyce Dimick in 2018. She is survived by her son, Steven McDonough of Portland, daughter, Karen McLellan and husband Steve of Portland. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Young and husband Donald of South Portland, brother-in-law, Robert Dimik of Scarborough; and several nieces and nephews with whom she had a wonderful relationship with. She is also survived by her beloved pooch, Tillie. Visiting hours celebrating Patsy’s remarkable life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Patsy’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to theAnimal Refuge LeagueP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098 orThe Cedars630 Ocean AvenuePortland, ME 04103

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous