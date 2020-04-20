Nancy Sylvester Williams 1933 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – A Beautiful Life Lived. Nancy Sylvester Williams, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 with her son and daughter-in-law by her side, after a brief battle with breast cancer. She was born in Brunswick on Aug. 7, 1933, the daughter of William and Vera Sylvester of Orr’s Island. She attended Harpswell Elementary School; North Yarmouth Academy; and graduated from Brunswick High School. She also attended Northeastern Business School in Portland. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Williams, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2011. Nancy and Warren were married on Nov. 13, 1952. Nancy’s primary occupation throughout her adult life was focused upon the happiness and well-being of her family. Nancy and her mother, Vera, owned and operated Orr’s Island Candies for more than 20 years. Nancy also worked as a property manager for her son for several years before she retired. In addition to her husband and her parents Nancy was predeceased by a son, Michael E. Williams in 1997; a grandson, Brant R Williams in 2004; and a sister, Suzanne M. Sylvester in 2019. She is survived by a son, Robert Williams and his wife Lisa of Bailey Island; a granddaughter, Amber Hemond and her husband Nat of Topsham; two great-grandchildren, Belle and Clay Hemond; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy lived a charmed life, she relished her childhood upbringing on Orr’s Island, she fully embraced raising her sons in that same island environment, lived 86 fabulous years, and had no regrets in life. When her breast cancer returned she firmly decided to forgo medical treatment to maintain her quality of life. She was in hospice care for the last five days of her life, prior to which she lived a full and active lifestyle. In the fall of 2016 Nancy decided to give up her island home after 62 years. She became a resident of Brunswick’s independent living community, Coastal Landing. She enjoyed her last few years at Coastal Landing surrounded by good friends and the wonderful staff. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit www.brackettfh.com The following scholarship was established by family and friends after the tragic death of her only grandson in 2004, to benefit Harpswell students who wish to better themselves with advanced education. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Brant Williams Memorial Scholarship C/O Maine Community Foundation 245 Main Street Ellsworth, ME 04605

