Judith A. Podziak 1938- 2020 BATH – Judith A. Podziak, 81, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Bath on September 2, 1938, a daughter of Carl and Geraldine (McPhee) Robinson. Judy graduated from Morse High School in Bath and was employed at local banks in Bath for many years. She married Frank Podziak and was the office manager for Podziak Construction. After her husband Frank’s death, she owned and operated the business for many years. Judy enjoyed people, her community and many of the local events along with knitting and puzzles. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Podziak and her brother, Gregory Robinson. Judy is survived by her son, Jeffrey Robinson of Texas. There will be no services. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to CHANS, 60 Baribeau Drive Brunswick, ME 04011

