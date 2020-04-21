Charles Victor Carter 1931 – 2020 FREEPORT – Charles Victor Carter passed away April 15, 2020 at Hawthorne House in Freeport at the age of 88. Born Nov. 7, 1931, he was the first son of Dewey and Isabel Carter. He was followed by siblings Lottie, Wilbur and Dolores. Charles (Charlie) grew up in Portland but moved to Freeport at the age of 11. He once said “that’s when my life began.” To his dying day, he was never a “city kid”. On August 26, 1950, Charles married his school sweetheart, Virginia Nichols. Together they built a house and home in Freeport. Their first born were fraternal twins, Charles (Chuck) and Michael; followed by a daughter, Cristine (Cris), son Thomas (Tom) and son John. In the early years, Charles worked at the Freeport Trading Post, then he worked as a hand sewer of shoes and boots for Small and Abbott, (later bought by LL Bean). During his hand sewing years he also brought home shoes to sew for extra money and would retreat to the basement after supper to fill his “piece work” quota. After this job, Charles became production manager for LL Bean. He retired at the age of 55. Though he retired from LL Bean, he never retired from work. He started a small engine repair business for a short time and later would move to Ludlow, Maine, closer to son Chuck and his family. Charles and Virginia bought a small farm there and he was able to finally build up a small farm with cows and critters that he had dreamed about doing in his retirement. They lived in Ludlow for 14 years, then returned to Freeport in 2009, building yet another home on the original Carter acreage. This would be his last move before going into nursing home care in December 2019, due to Lewy Body Dementia. During the 1980’s through the early 90’s, Charles and Virginia drove to Alaska from Maine and back, four different times. Their daughter Cris and son John live there with their families. Fishing became his passion there and they would drive back to Maine with salmon and halibut filling their freezer in the truck. When they flew to Alaska, they shipped his bounty home. John writes, “So many of the things that are foundational in my life, I learned from Dad. He taught me the value of hard work and the joy of a job well done. He instilled the ability to face a challenge and to persevere until the task was complete. Dad only went to school until 8th grade, but he taught me some of life’s most valuable lessons. He was an educated man; master of his trade.” Cris writes, “I am thankful for the incredible work ethic Dad instilled in me. His sense of humor and jokes (mostly a little off color) are still with me. Breaking into random songs and singing from the heart also came from childhood. Though Dad was quick to anger, he was just as quick with his love. He was a tough taskmaster, but the learning curve was high. He gave me a love of gardening, farm animals, subsistence and nature.” Chuck remembers Dad as a “hard worker and a man of many talents. He loved the outdoors, gardening and sharing his produce with neighbors. Camping, hunting and times on the ocean with family are fond memories growing up.” Tom remembers: “Dad’s love for farming and his animals. He had a special closeness with nature’s creatures.” Michael writes, “Dad was a man who loved his family. He taught his children to be independent and self-reliant; to attempt to do everything as if they were a pro; to be self sufficient, live off the grid and find joy in being a hunter/gatherer/grower. He was a man with a quick wit and sense of humor. A real creator of comical rhymes and jingles.” Dad’s beloved wife Virginia writes, “I just loved him since the 6th grade. Our first date was at the Nordica Theatre in 8th grade. Our most peaceful moments in life were sitting around a campfire. We would have been married 70 years in August this year.” Charles was predeceased by his parents, Dewey and Isabel Carter; sister, Lottie Miller and sister Dolores Greenleaf. He is survived by his wife Virginia; brother Wilbur (Rita) Carter; son Chuck (Simone) Carter, son Michael Carter (Roger Dextradeur), daughter Cris (Tom)Beaudoin, son Tom Carter (Don Boutot) and son John (Terri) Carter. There are also 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be made through Lindquist Funeral Home, but in light of the current global circumstances, a celebration of life will be postponed and announced at a later date. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Charlie’s online guestbook.

