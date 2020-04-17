Dr. Helen T. Riesenberg 1926 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Dr. Helen T. Riesenberg died peacefully in her sleep March 30, 2020, at the age of 93 at her home in Harpswell, surrounded by the beauty of the Maine Coast that was so much a part of her life. Helen was born on Oct. 4, 1926 to Mildred and Harold Treworgy in Brunswick. She attended Principia College in Elsah, Ill., where she graduated in 1949. Later she returned to university studies in the 1960s at Washington University in St. Louis where she received her master’s degree and later her doctorate degree in American Literature. In 1967 Helen joined the administration of Washington University, first as Director of Student Activities and later as part of Washington University’s Public Affairs team serving as Director of the Assembly Series for many years. Helen was instrumental in bringing two presidential debates to Washington University in 1984 and 1992. In addition, Helen was a mentor to many students over the years and helped many of them successfully navigate their undergraduate years at the university. Helen retired in 1994 and returned to Maine with her husband, Dr. Peter Riesenberg, in 1994. Dr. Peter Riesenberg passed away in May of 2018. Helen is survived by her son, Peter Spigel of Limerick, Jonathan Spigel of Shorewood, Wis.; and two grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine.

