Anthony Francis Capodilupo 1940 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Anthony Francis Capodilupo, 79, passed away on March 25, 2020 from heart failure at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born on Oct. 30, 1940 and raised in Boston, Mass., where he attended Boston Latin School before earning a BA from Boston College and MFA in drama from Yale University. Anthony had a career as an actor, appearing in many on and off Broadway shows and in TV and films during the 1960’s and 70’s before owning and running a successful real estate business in Boston, Florida, North Carolina and Maine. He lived and worked for many years in New Harbor where he created his dream resortlike compound known as The Moorings. Married to the love of his life and partner in his life and businesses, Sara Whanger Capodilupo for 50 years before her death in 2014, he is survived by daughters Mia and Liza Capodilupo, son-in-law Paul Kirk, daughter-in-law Margaret Buehler; many nieces and nephews; and many great friends. He was preceded in death by parents Silvano and Rose Capodilupo; and siblings Emanuela and Silvano Capodilupo Jr. Due to the covid crisis, a memorial service is not planned until the summer in conjunction with the opening of the Anthony and Sara Capodilupo memorial garden at The Moorings. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine.

