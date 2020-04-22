PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Howard Ornstein passed away at the age of 94 at home surrounded by his family in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Frieda (Fink) and Leo Ornstein. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a bombardier in the United States Air Force.Prior to moving to Florida, he was president of the Erlanger’s Mens Stores, active in Kiwanis, longtime member of the Glens Falls Country Club. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was especially proud of his hole in one on the third hole of the Glens Falls Country club. He spent several summers in Maine.Eastpointe Country Club became his permanent residence and he again had a hole in one on the seventh hole of the West course.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris (Erlanger) Ornstein of 69 years. His daughter, Susan (Ornstein) Cady (Richard) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., son, Stephen (Anne), of Gorham, Maine, son, Jeff (Nina) of Scarborough; grandsons, Dr. Eric Ornstein, of Columbia, S.C., Dr. David Ornstein (and his partner Dr. Jillian Blaisdell) of Cranston, R.I., Daniel Ornstein of South Portland and Maxwell Ornstein of South Portland.Private funeral service at Temple Beth El Cemetery in Portland.Donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice5300 East Ave.West Palm Beach, FL 33407or a charity of your choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous